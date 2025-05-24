Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed as Truck Collides with Car in Kadapa

Five individuals lost their lives in a traffic accident on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat Road in Kadapa district on Saturday (May 24), said police. The incident happened when a fast truck struck a car from behind. The car plunged into a pit nearby due to the force of the crash. Apparently, the truck driver lost control of his vehicle a few moments later, and it also went into the pit and hit the car. According to the police, the collision was so violent that the car was totally crushed, instantly killing all four people sitting inside it. Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Minister for Transport of Andhra Pradesh, also confirmed the news.

A tragic road accident occurred at Guvvalacheruvu Ghat in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the death of five people on the spot. The accident took place when a lorry collided with a car. The victims, who were travelling from Rayachoti to Kadapa, included three women… — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025

Also Read: Maharashtra Horror: Husband Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair After Seeing Mobile Phone

When local officials heard about the accident, they hurried to the scene, but rescue operations arrived too late. To get both vehicles out of the pit, a crane was used by the officials. Traffic on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat Road was momentarily stopped as a result of this accident.

The deceased have been identified as members of the same family who lived in Chintaputtayapalle in Badvel Mandal. The authorities are investigating this case for more details.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former chief minister, expressed his deep shock and sorrow over the dreadful accident. YS Jagan expressed extreme sadness over the loss of a whole family in this terrible event, calling it "deeply tragic." He called on the government to support and aid the relatives of the deceased and to guarantee the highest quality of medical care for those hurt in the collision.