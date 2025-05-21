Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Four Children Dies of Suffocation After Being Locked in Parked Car

An unfortunate incident took place in Dwarapudi village in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, where four children tragically lost their lives after getting trapped inside a car and dying due to suffocation. According to reports, the children were attending a wedding in the village. While playing, they entered a parked car, and the doors reportedly got locked automatically. Unable to open the doors or call for help, the children remained trapped inside, leading to their tragic deaths due to suffocation. The windows were shut, and despite the children screaming for help, their cries went unheard.

No one noticed their absence until evening, when the children’s parents began searching for them. Panic and chaos broke out in the area as the children were nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, the car unaware of its tragic contents was about to be driven back to the police station by the relative who owned it.

However, upon opening the vehicle, the family was shocked to find the children inside, unconscious. The children were rushed to the hospital immediately, but it was too late. Doctors confirmed that all four had died, and the postmortem report revealed they had suffocated approximately six hours earlier.