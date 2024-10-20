Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Daughter-in-Law For Rejecting His Sexual Advances In Nandyal

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law on Saturday after she refused his sexual advances in Nagaturu village of Nandikotkur Mandal in Nandyal district. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Sirisha, was a daily wage labourer and a resident of the village. According to police reports, the attack occurred while Sirisha was working in a field.

The accused, Kurumanna, reportedly attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted and tried to escape, he struck her with a stone, resulting in severe injuries that led to her death on the spot. The incident came to light after the victim's family members approached the police to report the crime. The Nandikotkur rural police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

