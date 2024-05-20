Andhra Pradesh SIT submits report on poll-related violence to DGP

Amaravati, May 20 The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed cases related to poll-related violence in Andhra Pradesh, submitted its report to the Director General of Police (DGP) here on Monday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brij Lal, who headed the 13-member SIT, met DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and submitted the 150-page report, which will now be forwarded to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In the last two days, the SIT probed violent incidents that were reported from Palnadu, Tirupati, and Anantapur districts on the polling day (May 13) and the following days.

The SIT, which was constituted on the direction of the ECI, has provided details of the incidents that occurred and the actions taken by the police in the report.

The SIT was divided into four sub-teams, each headed by a DSP-level officer. Two of the sub-teams visited Palnadu while one sub-team each was sent to Anantapur and Tirupati.

The sub-teams thoroughly reviewed the cases, visited the spots from where violence was reported, interacted with the investigating officers and victims, and verified the evidence collected so far along with the statements of the witnesses.

The team identified 33 incidents of violence that took place in the three districts. A total of 22 cases in three Assembly segments of Palnadu district, seven cases in Tadipatri in Anantapur district, and four cases in two Assembly segments in Tirupati district were registered.

As many as 1,370 people were cited as accused in the FIRs registered in connection with 33 incidents of violence. The police have so far arrested 124 accused and issued notices to 94 others under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The SIT noticed that many of these offences were extremely serious in nature because a multitude of miscreants brazenly participated in them as two groups, pelting stones indiscriminately, which potentially could have led to serious injury or even death.

The SIT also identified many lapses in the investigation and gave clear instructions to the investigating officers for compliance at the earliest.

The investigating officers have been directed to constitute special teams to identify and arrest the accused and add appropriate sections to the FIRs.

They have also been asked to gather digital evidence and file charge sheets in the case within the specified period.

Expressing satisfaction over the report, the DGP directed the district SPs concerned and other top officials to take the next steps to complete the investigation in coordination with the SIT.

It may be recalled that Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta had appeared before the Election Commission on May 16 to explain the reasons for the failure of the administration to contain post-poll violence in the state.

The Election Commission had approved the transfer of the Palnadu District Collector and the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), and suspension of Palnadu and Anantapur SPs, and 12 subordinate police officers in the three districts.

A department inquiry has been initiated against these officers.

The poll panel directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take stern action against those involved in the violence.

