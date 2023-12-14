Andhra Pradesh SSC 2024 exam schedule announced!

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has announced the schedule of SSC and Intermediate exams 2024 in Andhra Pradesh. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that with the intention that the students will not face any problem due to the elections in April, the Inter and Class 10 exams will be conducted in March itself. He released the exam schedule in Vijayawada on Thursday afternoon. 10th class exams will be held from 18th to 30th March 2024 at 9.30 am to 12.45 pm







First Language Paper-1 on 18th March 2024

Second Language on 19th March 2024,

English on 20th March 2024,

Mathematics on 22nd March 2024

Physical Science on 23rd March 2024,

Biology on 26th March 2024,

Social Studies on 27th March 2024

First Language Paper-2 (Composite Course)/ OSSE

Main Language Paper-1 on March 28, OSSE Main Language Paper-2 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian), Vocational Course Examination on March 30.Also the intermediate exams will be held from 1st to 15th March. Inter exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM. "We hope that all the students pass and achieve 100 percent success," said Minister Botsa.



