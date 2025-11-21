Andhra Pradesh: Teen Girl Attempts Suicide After Allegedly Facing Mental Harassment by School Principal

In an tragic turn of events a 14-year-old Class 10 student from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district attempted suicide is currently in the hospital. As per the NDTV reports, her family claimed that she took this extreme step due to harassment by her school principal and vice-principal. This incident took place on November 14 at a private hostel. Victim identified as Blessy from Burugupudi village in Kirlampudi mandal, allegedly faced sustained humiliation and pressure for two days. And after suffering she jumped from the hostel building. Some students reportedly lack a clear understanding of the order of events.

Parents have also claimed that staff pressured students to falsely state the incident was a slip on the stairs. Following the incident, Blessy sustained several injuries, including fractures to both legs, head injuries, and spinal cord damage. She is receiving treatment at Kakinada Government Hospital. Her parents, Tapa Mohan Rao and Komali, have filed a written complaint with the Kakinada District Collector, requesting strong measures against the senior school staff.

In response to the complaint, Jagampeta Tahsildar Xavier Ramesh and Jagampeta Circle Inspector Y R K Srinivas inspected the school, interviewed staff, and gathered evidence. Police have stated that an official investigation has begun and further steps will be taken based on the investigation's findings. This case occurs after a recent incident in Delhi where a student died by suicide after being bullied and ridiculed by teachers at school; the student jumped from a high platform near the Rajendra Place Metro Station.

Following a dance practice mistake, a teacher allegedly mocked a student, telling him to "cry as much as he wants." The father of the student, who tragically took his own life hours later, stated that he and the mother had planned to change their son's school due to these complaints.