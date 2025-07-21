Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs congratulate Chess champion Koneru Humpy

Amaravati, July 21 The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have congratulated grandmaster Koneru Humpy on becoming the first Indian woman to reach FIDE Chess Women's World Cup semifinals.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy took to social media platform X, on Monday, to congratulate her.

"Let's cheer for our Telugu daughter shining brightly on the global stage. Congratulations to Grandmaster Koneru Humpy on becoming the first Indian woman to reach the FIDE World Cup semifinals," Chandrababu Naidu said on the social media platform.

"Your achievement fills us with pride and inspires countless others across the nation. Wishing you many more powerful moves on the board, Amma!," the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister added.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt congratulations to grandmaster Koneru Humpy for securing a place in the semifinals of the FIDE Chess Women's World Cup.

The Chief Minister said that it is a moment of immense pride for all Telugu people that Koneru Humpy has become the first Indian woman to reach this stage of the prestigious tournament.

Her dedication, perseverance, and excellence in the game of chess are truly inspiring, the CM added.

He wished Koneru Humpy success in the upcoming matches.

Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister, Nara Lokesh, also congratulated Koneru Humpy on becoming the first Indian woman ever to reach the FIDE Women's World Cup semifinals.

He called this a historic milestone for Indian chess.

"Her brilliant counterattacking play against IM Yuxin Song showcased her resilience, skill, and strategic mastery. This is not just a personal triumph but a proud moment for Indian chess and a beacon of inspiration for young players across the nation. Best wishes for the semifinals, may she continue to shine and bring home the title!," Lokesh said on X.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao also congratulated Koneru Humpy.

He wished her the best for bringing laurels to the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor