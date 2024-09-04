Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Rains: Schools and Colleges Closed; IMD Issues Orange Alert for NTR and Krishna Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Telangana, forecasting heavy rains in Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Mulugu districts on September 4. With continuous downpours expected through September 7, schools and colleges in these areas have been ordered to close. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, preparing for additional rainfall and potential disruptions.

An orange alert has been issued for NTR and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh. The meteorological center in Hyderabad forecasts heavy rain in parts of Telangana through September 7.

According to a media reports, Andhra Pradesh government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the NTR district on September 4 due to heavy rainfall. The IMD has observed a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and nearby areas at altitudes between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above sea level. The weather agency also noted that a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5.

Torrential rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have resulted in 35 deaths, road damage, submerged rail tracks, and flooding of crops across thousands of acres. Residents are facing difficulties meeting their daily needs as rescue and rehabilitation efforts are underway.

