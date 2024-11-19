Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Venkateswara Temple Directs Non-Hindu Employees to opt for VRS or Transfers, Post Laddu Controversy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, has passed a resolution requiring non-Hindu employees to either opt for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) or seek transfers to other government departments. This decision marks a significant policy shift aimed at aligning the temple's operations with Hindu religious traditions.

The TTD is a government trust responsible for managing the temple's administration and associated activities. Recent amendments to its governing rules stipulate that only Hindus should be employed within the temple and its affiliated institutions. This decision follows a series of debates surrounding the temple's administration and practices.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu confirmed the resolution but refrained from providing specific numbers. Reports estimate that around 300 of the 7,000 permanent employees may be affected. Additionally, the TTD employs 14,000 contractual workers who may not fall under the immediate purview of this rule.

The TTD's decision is supported by Article 16(5) of the Indian Constitution, which allows religious institutions to prioritize hiring individuals from their respective religious communities. Furthermore, the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act specifies that employees of religious institutions must adhere to the religion associated with the institution. In November 2023, the Andhra Pradesh High Court upheld this principle, affirming that trust boards have the authority to impose employment conditions that align with their religious values.

Alos Read: Karnataka: 6 Bangladeshi Nationals Working in Chitradurga Garment Factories Apprehended

The resolution has sparked discussions about its implications:

For Employees: Non-Hindu employees now face limited options—either taking VRS or transferring to other government departments. While TTD's resolution seeks to maintain the temple's religious sanctity, it significantly impacts those affected. For Society: The move has been met with mixed reactions. Supporters argue it is necessary to preserve the temple's Hindu traditions, while critics raise concerns about inclusivity and its broader societal implications. This decision comes amid months of scrutiny of the TTD. Earlier controversies included allegations of adulteration in the temple prasadam and debates over its administrative practices. The current resolution adds to the ongoing discourse about balancing religious traditions with constitutional values.