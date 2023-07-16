Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati police seized sandalwood logs worth Rs 50 lakh, 20 arrested

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 : Tirupati task force police have arrested 20 smugglers and seized red sandalwood logs worth up to Rs 50 lakhs in three areas of Rajampet and Tirupati districts, the officials said.

Task force DSP Muralidhar said, "Acting on the orders of Kurnool Range DIG Senthil Kumar, three special teams were taken up to comb in three areas from the Tirupati task force."

Muralidhar said that a team undertook to comb in the forest area near Chakirevu of the Tummalabailu section of the Annamaya district. Another team went to a restricted forest area near Dinnela Forest Chittikurava Rasta Kona of Sanipaya Range Fincha Section of Annamaiya District.

Giving details he said, "Some people were seen carrying red sandalwood logs in that area. Task force teams surrounded them from three sides and managed to arrest them."

"They were arrested and taken to the task force police station. CI Srinivasulu and SI Cherukuri Shafi have registered the case against the accused and the value of red sandalwood logs is estimated to be up to Rs 50 lakhs," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

