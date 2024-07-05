Andhra Pradesh to announce new IT policy

Amaravati, July 5 The government of Andhra Pradesh will soon announce a new investor-friendly Information Technology policy to attract investment to the state, minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Education, Nara Lokesh said on Friday.

He conducted a review meeting with the senior officials on the prevailing situation of the IT and electronics industry in the state and the opportunities for setting up new units.

The minister directed the officials to initiate measures to create confidence among those who are interested in setting up their IT and electronics units in the state.

Lokesh told the officials that the state government is very keen on investor-friendly IT policy and asked them to formulate the necessary guidelines for this. He said better facilities will be provided to the entire IT and electronics industry.

The minister wanted the existing portal for supervising the investments in the IT and electronics industry to be upgraded and also directed the officials to submit a report on the available plug-and-play infrastructure in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

Lokesh sought a detailed report on the availability of land in and around Visakhapatnam which is suitable for establishing new industries.

The officials should conduct periodical meetings with those who are interested in investing in the IT and electronics industry in the state and provide them necessary information besides resolving the issues that they are facing, Lokesh said. He asked officials to act in a very friendly manner with the industrialists.

The Secretary of IT and Electronics, Kona Sasidhar, the Joint Director (Promotions), Surjit Singh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AP Innovations Society, Anil Kumar and others attended the meeting.

