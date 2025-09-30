Andhra Pradesh to leverage long coastline for $2.4 trillion economy by 2047

Amaravati, Sep 30 As part of Swarnandhra Vision 2047 to achieve $2.4 trillion economy, the Andhra Pradesh government plans to leverage its 1,000 km coastline by developing ports or harbours every 50 kilometres, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a curtain-raiser event in Delhi for the 30th CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14-15.

Inviting global industry leaders to the summit, he told them that Andhra Pradesh is endowed with unique advantages, including a long coastline, an investment-friendly atmosphere with pro-industry policies, and a technologically skilled youth force.

He said priority areas under Vision 2047 include logistics, deep technology, product perfection, Space City, Electronics, Drones, and Aerospace hubs.

A Quantum Valley will also be developed in Amaravati, where a quantum computer will begin functioning by January 2026, with full-scale production set to start within two years.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the right leader at the right time, he said India is experiencing rapid industrial growth.

The Chief Minister noted that Prime Minister Modi has set a target of 500 GW in the renewable energy sector, while Andhra Pradesh has fixed its goal at 160 GW. He said the state, with its strong agricultural and aqua base, plans to establish advanced food processing units on a large scale. Andhra Pradesh, ranked first in ease of doing business, is now focusing on the “speed of doing business,” he added.

Inviting global investors, the Chief Minister assured pro-industry policies and full cooperation to enable rapid industrial growth and economic expansion.

Addressing the event, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal described Chandrababu Naidu as the architect of reforms who transformed people’s lives. He said Naidu believes in high technology and is developing plug-and-play facilities across three industrial hubs—Visakhapatnam, Orvakallu and Kopparthi. He added that CII is serving as a bridge to bring global investors and drive economic growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor