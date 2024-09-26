Andhra Pradesh to offer template for relief disbursal to other states

Amaravati, Sep 26 After disbursing Rs 602 crore in compensation to over 4 lakh flood-affected people in 15 days, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it has a template for relief efforts that it will offer to other states.

Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics Nara Lokesh said the state government designed and implemented a full stack app and database for the enumeration and verification of beneficiaries.

"Absolutely delighted that we could achieve the gigantic task of disbursing Rs 602 crores of compensation to over 4 lakh beneficiaries in a record timeframe of just 15 days from the recent devastating floods," posted Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"In the process, we designed and implemented a full stack app + database on handheld devices for enumeration and verification of beneficiaries. We also integrated into the AADHAAR / UPI data base for instant access to verified bank accounts to make the transfers. We now have a template for other such relief efforts, which we will offer to other states," he added.

Lokesh also slammed the previous government of the YSR Congress Party. "

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that flood relief for those who suffered heavy losses in a record time of just 15 days. He said Rs 602 crore was credited to the personal accounts of the affected people. Claiming that the relief paid to the flood victims is perhaps the highest in the country, he said those who have not received the compensation on Wednesday will be paid it by September 30.

"We will see to it that the last victim of these floods should receive the amount, as promised," he said and stated that the list of the affected was prepared in the most transparent way and was displayed at all the village secretariats.

Maintaining that the state has suffered a total loss of Rs 7,600 crore in the storms, Chandrababu Naidu said that this a calamity that he never experienced in his life as 42 cms rain was recorded in certain areas and the Budameru too experienced record flash floods. The sins committed by the previous government have become a curse to the state, he remarked.

