Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 17-Month-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container

In a heartbreaking incident from Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, a 17-month-old girl lost her life after accidentally falling into a container of boiling milk at a school kitchen. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 20, at Ambedkar Gurukul School near Korapadu in Bukkarayasamudram mandal. CCTV footage from the school captured the entire sequence of events, bringing the tragic mishap into public view. According to reports, the toddler had accompanied her mother, Krishna Veni, who works as a security guard, to the school, and the little girl’s brief absence from her mother led to the fatal accident.

Visuals can be disturbing. Viewers' discretion advised.

CCTV Captures Harrowing Moments Before the Accident

The viral CCTV footage reveals that the toddler was initially with her mother in the school kitchen, maintaining a safe distance from the container of boiling milk. Both can be seen walking near the kitchen area before leaving the room. Moments later, the child returned alone, seemingly following a cat that had entered the kitchen. The cat approached the container, and the child, distracted, followed it closely. Tragically, she lost her footing near the container and fell directly into the scalding milk. The footage shows the immediate panic and the dangerous proximity of the boiling liquid to the young child.

Desperate Struggle as Toddler Burns in Milk

After the fall, the toddler screamed in agony, struggling to free herself from the scalding milk. The video captures her attempts to climb out, with vapors rising around her as she stands, trying to escape. Her mother, alerted by the cries, rushed to the scene and managed to pull her out of the container. Despite the prompt intervention, the severity of the burns left the child in critical condition. The footage, though distressing, shows the immediate and desperate efforts of a parent trying to save her child from a sudden and horrifying accident.

Child Succumbs to Injuries at Hospital

The deceased has been identified as Akshita, the daughter of Krishna Veni, who had brought her daughter to the school while reporting for her security guard duties. While Krishna Veni was occupied with work, Akshita wandered near the container and accidentally fell into the boiling milk. She sustained extensive burns and was immediately taken to Anantapur Government Hospital. Doctors referred her to Kurnool Government Hospital for advanced care, but despite intensive treatment, the young child could not survive. The tragedy has left the local community grieving and raised concerns over safety measures in school kitchens.