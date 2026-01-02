Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: At Least Five Injured During Jallikattu Event in Tirupati

In tragic incident at least five people got injured during the Jallikattu event organised as part of the Sankranti celebrations in Kotha Shanambatla village of Chandragiri Mandal in Tirupati district. This incident occurred on Friday, 2nd January 2026.

According to reports, for the Jallikattu event, approximately 200 bulls were brought to the arena from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Young participants, with great enthusiasm, bravely prepared to stop the charging bulls as they rushed forward fiercely.

Jallikattu, also called sallikkattu, is a traditional Tamil Nadu sport held on Mattu Pongal, the third day of Pongal. The name originates from "Jalli" (silver and gold coins) and "Kattu" (tied), referring to the coins tied to a bull's horns. Participants attempt to tame the released bull, often by holding onto its hump. Pulikulam or Kangayam breeds are typically used, and winning bulls command high market prices.

Further details are awaited.