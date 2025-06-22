Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Former CM Jagan’s Convoy Runs Over Elderly Man In Guntur

A 54-year-old man, Cheeli Singaiah, tragically lost his life after being run over by a vehicle from the convoy of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Guntur district. The incident occurred on Wednesday near Yetukuru and was captured on video, which has since gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and prompting a formal police investigation.

Singaiah, a resident of Vengalayapalem village and a supporter of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), had reportedly gathered with others along the roadside to greet Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Rentapalli village in Sattenapalli mandal. The former CM was scheduled to unveil a statue during the visit.

According to eyewitness accounts, as the convoy approached, Singaiah attempted to shower flowers on the former CM’s vehicle. In the process, he slipped or fell dangerously close to the moving vehicle. The footage shows the vehicle—reportedly the one carrying Reddy—continuing forward, with its wheels appearing to run over Singaiah’s neck without stopping.

Bystanders immediately rushed to his aid and alerted authorities. He was transported to the Guntur Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Senior police officials, including Guntur SP Satish Kumar and Guntur Range IG Sarva Shrestha Tripathi, confirmed the details of the incident. “It’s unfortunate that the victim died in such a manner. Preliminary findings indicate that around 30 to 35 vehicles were in the convoy, although only three were officially authorised,” IG Tripathi stated, as quoted by Deccan Chronicle. “Action will be taken following a full inquiry to determine how unauthorised vehicles joined the convoy.”

Authorities have launched a formal investigation, and the viral video is expected to play a key role in determining responsibility. Public outrage continues to grow, with questions being raised over the size and management of political convoys, especially in high-security event's.