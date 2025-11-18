Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Man Dies After Being Run Over During Attempt to Overtake Lorry, Disturbing Footage Surfaced

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Video of tragic accident, has surfaced on social media in which a man died after getting hit by truck. This CCTV footage has left everyone in shock. Accident occurred in Mangalagiri mandal's Kuragallu village in Guntur district. Viral CCTV footage shows man riding a scooter. When, incident took place when a two wheeler rider attempted to overtake a speeding lorry on the left side. Bike lost control on uneven road edge, fell under the vehicle and was run over by the rear tyres.

Accident was so rough that he died instantly due to severe head and upper body injuries. Following the accident officers reached at the spot and registered case. Traffic swerved around him as the lorry slowed, then continued before stopping. Passers-by observed but did not offer aid or call emergency services immediately.

Video was shared by Telgu Scribe sparked outrage on X, with users criticizing societal apathy towards a dying individual, particularly the lack of immediate aid from bystanders. Comments highlighted a perceived lack of responsibility and a reluctance to intervene, with some generalizing this indifference to Indian society.

Watch Video of Tragic Accident

One user lamented, "No one cares, no one takes responsibility. Why? Because this is India," while another criticized the failure to even call emergency services. Others pointed to a broader pattern of public indifference, with one user stating, "One dead body, the rest are walking corpses." Police have stated that the incident is under investigation.