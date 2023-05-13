Andhra Pradesh: Two youths killed in road accident in Anakapalli

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 13 : Two youths died on Friday after the two-wheeler they were riding was allegedly hit by a private bus in the Veduruwada area of Anakapalli, said police.

"The bus heading towards Yelamanchali from Anakapalli hit the duo while they were riding a motorcycle. The duo were rushed to Anakapalli Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries," said Anakapalli police.

"It was learnt that the bus driver fled from the spot after the accident," they added.

Family members of the victims staged a protest demanding action against the bus driver.

A case has been registered by the Anakapalli police.

