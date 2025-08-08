Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Till August 14

Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast thunderstorms and heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh from August 8 to 14. Strong winds reaching up to 50 km per hour are expected until August 12. The IMD predicted heavy rain at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema on August 8 and 9. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over these areas from August 8 to 12.

HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY RAINFALL lashed South Coastal #AndhraPradesh with highest recording at Vinjamuru, Nellore district 130 mm. #Tirupati official station records 88 mm due to yesterday night spell. Parts of NTR (Close to Telangana border), Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, West Prakasam,… pic.twitter.com/gXoJbaZDhZ — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@praneethweather) August 8, 2025

An official press release from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre said heavy rain at isolated places is expected over SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. The department also predicted heavy rain in parts of NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP from August 12 to 14.

The Met Department said an upper air circulation at 5.8 km above mean sea level continues over north interior Karnataka and nearby areas. It also noted an upper air cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above sea level. A north-south trough runs from south coastal Andhra Pradesh to north Sri Lanka across coastal Tamil Nadu. This extends up to 1.5 km above sea level. The Met Department further said a low-pressure area is likely to form in the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 13.

