Andhra Pradesh: Woman Assaulted and Humiliated Over Unpaid Loan by Creditors; Disturbing Video Emerges

A shocking incident has emerged from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, where a woman was dragged, tied to a tree, and brutally beaten by an individual in the constituency of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Following the viral video of the incident, CM Naidu has ordered immediate action. It has come to light that the accused assailant is a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Andhra Pradesh police have since arrested the main accused and his relatives in the case.

S. Manikappa, a member of the Telugu Desam Party, is accused of tying the woman to a tree and assaulting her in front of her children. The victim, a resident of Kenchanaballa in Shanthipuram, was attacked in Narayanapuram, Kuppam Municipality, Chittoor district. The woman had gone to her village to collect her son's transfer certificate from school. After the video of this incident went viral, the Chief Minister ordered action in the matter.

In Chief Minister @ncbn ’s own constituency, Kuppam, a disturbing incident has surfaced that shocks the conscience of any civil society. A 25-year-old woman named Sirisha from Narayanapuram village was publicly humiliated and tied to a tree with ropes by a TDP worker named… pic.twitter.com/dhTPuB0D03 — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) June 17, 2025

According to the police, the woman's husband had taken a loan of ₹80,000 from Manikappa two years ago. He had been repaying the loan in installments. However, some days ago, he left the village and moved to Bengaluru, where he started working as a construction laborer. After moving to Bengaluru, he stopped repaying Manikappa. Subsequently, on June 16, when the woman returned to her village to collect her son's transfer certificate for admission, Manikappa allegedly tied her to a tree and demanded money.

During this incident, Manikappa's brother-in-law and wife also reportedly assaulted the woman. In connection with the case, police have arrested Manikappa and five members of his family. The video of the incident went viral, showing Manikappa's wife continuing to beat the woman even after villagers tried to intervene. Following this, the Chief Minister spoke with police officials and ordered strict action against all those involved in the crime.