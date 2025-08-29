Andhra Pradesh working on 10-year roadmap for sports development: Minister

Visakhapatnam, Aug 29 The Andhra Pradesh government is working on a 10-year roadmap for sports development in the state, announced Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday.

Speaking at the “Breaking Boundaries with Nara Lokesh” interactive session held with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, he said that the government has increased sports quota to three per cent. This will significantly enhance education and employment opportunities for athletes, he said.

The Minister revealed that the government introduced scholarships, annual coaching camps, hostel facilities, travel allowances, and competitions at district and state levels to encourage budding sportspersons, including para-athletes.

Recalling that under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, united Andhra Pradesh successfully hosted the Afro-Asian Games and established an international-standard Sports Village in Hyderabad, he said the current government will work on a planned roadmap for sports development in the next decade.

He also highlighted the success of the recently organised “Yoga Andhra” program inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call and added that special efforts would be taken to encourage sports at the grassroots level. Minister Lokesh stressed that parents’ mindset needs to change in order to support girls pursuing sports.

The minister lauded the achievements of women cricketers, noting the struggles they faced over the years.

“For a long time, women’s cricket was seen as secondary to men’s cricket. Despite lack of media coverage, facilities, and support, you persevered and transformed the perception of Indian cricket with your remarkable performances,” he said.

Praising their achievements, Lokesh mentioned the Asian Games Gold Medal (2022), ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup (2025), and seven Asia Cup victories. “These are not just victories but a testament to the extraordinary strength and talent within you,” he said.

Minister Lokesh appreciated the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ensuring gender parity in payments.

“The initiative to provide equal match fees and pay parity for women cricketers is truly commendable. This is a key step towards removing gender disparities in sports. But this is just the beginning, grassroots facilities and wider encouragement are essential to fulfill the sporting dreams of young girls,” he remarked.

Women cricketers also shared their suggestions during the interaction. They called for the design of flexible academic curricula for student-athletes, creation of a strong ecosystem for sports from inter-school to national levels, provision of scholarships and sports kits for underprivileged players, and organisation of special sports camps in rural areas to identify talent.

They also suggested that sports be included as a dedicated subject in the education system.

