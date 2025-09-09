Andhra records 10.50 pc growth rate in first quarter

Amaravati, Sep 9 Andhra Pradesh recorded a 10.50 per cent growth rate in the first quarter of 2025-26, higher than national average of 8.8 per cent.

Expressing happiness over the double-digit growth, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said efforts should be made to achieve 17.1 per cent growth rate in the financial year with continuous monitoring of all sectors.

The Chief Minister conducted a review on the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at his camp office here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister opined that with a long coastline and abundant natural resources, there is a vast scope for achieving a 25 per cent growth rate. He said officials should focus on growth in sectors including transport, insurance and real estate.

According to an official release, the planning department officials informed the Chief Minister that the industries sector registered the highest growth rate of 11.91 per cent, Service sector 10.70 per cent and agricultural sector 9.60 per cent.

Coming to the agricultural sector in the first quarter of the financial year, the growth rate stands at 6.65 per cent in livestock, while fishing and aquaculture registered 14.52 per cent growth, meat production witnessed 8 per cent growth with increased production of 3.41 lakh tonnes and egg production increased to 67,450 lakh from 62,157 lakh.

The industries sector including mining and quarrying netted a revenue of Rs 10,686 crore with 43.54 per cent growth, manufacturing sector 9.93 per cent with Rs 40,515 crore, construction 9.57 per cent growth with Rs 31,550 crore revenue.

The service sector including trade, hotels and restaurants registered the highest of 17.92 per cent growth with Rs 25,702 crore revenue, real estate and professional services 11.70 per cent with Rs 34,324 crore and tourism sector 17.08 per cent.

The number of tourists increased to 8.07 crore from 6.89 crore earlier. The number of air passengers also increased to 15.85 lakh from 13.09 lakh registering a growth of 21.1 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor