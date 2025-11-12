Andhra releases Rs 90 crores for honorarium to imams, muezzins

Amaravati, Nov 12 The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday released Rs 90 crores towards the monthly honorarium for imams and muezzins.

A day after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s announcement at the Minority Welfare Day programme, the government issued the order, releasing the amount.

Minorities Welfare Minister N. Md Farooq said that the Chief Minister made the announcement at the Minority Welfare Day programme on Tuesday that the government would release funds for honorarium to imams and muezzins. He said the government fulfilled the promise within 24 hours.

State Finance Secretary V. Vinay Chand issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

Minister Farooq revealed that funds have also been released to pay honorarium for April, May and June 2024, which were kept pending by the previous government of the YSR Congress Party.

The minister recalled that for honorarium from July to December 2024, the government released Rs. 45 crore in February this year. The amount was deposited in their accounts.

He said that Rs 90 crore has been released to pay the honorarium for nine months from January to September this year, and also for three months that were kept pending by the previous government.

Minister Farooq called Chandrababu Naidu a big supporter of minorities. He stated that the minorities in the state will never forget the efforts made by Chandrababu Naidu for the welfare of minorities.

He alleged that during the previous government's tenure, an attempt was made to completely undermine the welfare of minorities. He said that the coalition government is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people.

The minister said that the coalition government led by CM Chandrababu will move forward in an active manner to implement the promises made.

He recalled that Chandrababu Naidu had initiated the payment of honorarium to imams and muezzins during the TDP government's tenure. He said during the YSRCP rule, payments were stopped for months.

He thanked Chief Minister Naidu for fulfilling the promise within 24 hours by releasing the funds.

--IANS

ms/dan

