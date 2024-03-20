Andhra: TDP alleges phone tapping of opposition leaders

Amaravati, March 20 The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh has alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state is resorting to tapping of phones of the State Election Commission, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, and state BJP president D. Purandeswari.

Former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao claimed that both Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao purchased Pegasus spyware for tapping mobile phones.

He referred to the arrest of a police officer, Praneeth Rao in Telangana for alleged phone tapping.

Bonda Umamaheswara Rao stated that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is continuously engaging in phone tapping.

The former MLA said that the IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh are acting as volunteers of YSR Congress by following 'YPS' rules instead of IPS rules.

He alleged that the YSR Congress had tasked Chittoor SP, Rishanth Reddy, with distributing alcohol and money in the constituency, while Kolli Raghu Ram Reddy, serving as vigilance and enforcement IG, was targeting TDP leaders.

Despite national channel surveys suggesting that YSR Congress will lose in the upcoming elections, these officials are still working under the orders of YSRCP leaders, he said.

Slamming YSR Congress for attempting to win the elections through illegal activities to secure all 175 seats, he urged the Election Commission to remove the officers who defy the rules from their positions.

He claimed that state minister Peddi Reddy had made statements confirming that phones were being tapped.

Meanwhile, TDP official spokesperson Nagul Meera has alleged that 600 people belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities were killed in five years of YSRCP rule.

He said that in most of the cases, the victims were killed with axes.

He urged the Election Commission to revoke the fan symbol and replace it with the axe symbol for the YSRCP.

Referring to recent incidents such as the axe attack on Imam Hussain in Chagalamarri, Kurnool district, and the hacking to death of Munaiah, a tribal youth, in Giddalur, he expressed concern over the rising violence.

Nagul Meera emphasised that the state's development is only possible under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He lamented that Andhra Pradesh, once ranked first in ease of doing business under TDP governance, now ranks first in crime, including murders and robberies, under YSR Congress' rule.

He recounted a recent incident where YSRCP activists attacked a Muslim youth in Dachepalli during daylight, underscoring the deteriorating law and order situation.

Nagul Meera also criticised the YSR Congress government for disabling the SC, ST, BC, and Minority Corporations.

He revealed some SPs and local police are acting as activists for the YSR Congress and urged the Election Commission to remove such officials from their positions for violating the law.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor