Andhra to complete 1,040 km roads in 2025

Amaravati, June 9 The Andhra Pradesh government has set an ambitious target to complete 1,040 km of road works during 2025.

These projects, valued at Rs 20,067 crore, are expected to significantly boost road connectivity and infrastructure in the state.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to resolve all issues related to land acquisition, forest, and wildlife clearances for ongoing and upcoming state and national highway projects by the end of July. He underscored the need for uninterrupted and accelerated execution of road works across the state.

Holding a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday with senior officials and contractors to assess the status of road infrastructure projects, he expressed dissatisfaction over the delays in certain projects and made it clear that no further delays in road construction will be tolerated.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 770 km of roads were completed in the previous financial year under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) at a total cost of Rs 11,325 crore.

Andhra Pradesh currently has a total of 8,744 kilometres of national highways. Of these, 4,406 km fall under the jurisdiction of the NHAI, 641 km are managed by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) under the MoRTH, and 3,697 km are maintained under the NH (R&B) wing.

At present, 144 road projects covering a combined length of 3,483 km are under construction in the state, taken up under the NHAI and the MoRTH at an estimated cost of RS 76,856 crore. In addition to these, several more projects are in the pipeline and are expected to commence shortly.

Out of the 3,483 km currently under development, 1,392 km are NHAI roads, while 2,091 km fall under the MoRTH portfolio.

The “Mission Pothole-Free Roads,” launched by the Chief Minister in November last year with an outlay of Rs 860.81 crore, has achieved 97 per cent completion as of June 6, officials said.

A total of 19,475 km of roads have been repaired and potholes filled. The remaining road repairs are expected to be completed by July 31, they added

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor