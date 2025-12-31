Andhra to focus on speed of delivering governance in 2026: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 31 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that 2025 was an important turning point for the state and announced that in 2026, the government will focus on the speed of delivering governance for all.

The Chief Minister took to ‘X’ to convey New Year greetings to people.

Stating that 2025 was not just another year but an important turning point for Andhra Pradesh, he said the government worked to stabilise welfare delivery and reach the poorest of the poor, while also restoring investor confidence.

“Despite many challenges, we achieved double-digit growth. We restored and protected the sanctity of our religious places and improved the pilgrimage experience for devotees. We attracted major investments, such as Google and laid the foundations for quantum technology. We also managed calamities like Cyclone Montha effectively, providing timely relief and support. Behind every achievement was a dedicated workforce, supported by the trust and cooperation of our people. Our work will continue,” posted the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that revival of Andhra Pradesh is a collective dream and that a large part of it rests on the shoulders of bureaucracy.

“As we look back on 2025 and prepare to welcome 2026, I would like to take a moment to appreciate our officers, employees, and every individual who served our people with dedication and selflessness. In 2026, we will focus on the Speed of Delivering Governance for all to build a healthy, wealthy, and happy Swarna Andhra. Most importantly, none of this progress would have been possible without the trust, blessings, and support of the people of Andhra Pradesh, who are the true drivers of our growth. I wish you all a very happy and prosperous New Year,” posted Pawan Kalyan.

“As we step into 2026, I want to extend my warmest New Year wishes to the backbone of our administration - our IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS & IFS and all administrative officers. You have come from different states and diverse corners of our great nation, leaving your homes to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh. We deeply recognise that sacrifice and thank you for your dedicated service to our land. Policies are born in the assembly, but they take life into your hands. As politicians, we may set the direction, but it is your integrity and administration on the ground that determines whether a poor man’s life actually changes,” said the Deputy CM.

“The revival of our Andhra Pradesh is a collective dream, and a large part of it rests on your shoulders. For 2026, my wish for our officers is simple - Let’s have a bureaucracy that works with more heart and moves with more speed. Let us work with renewed vigour toward a Viksit Andhra Pradesh, ensuring our state leads the way in building a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

