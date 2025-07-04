Andhra to identify 15 lakh impoverished families under P4 scheme by Aug 15: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, July 4 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the state government will identify 15 lakh impoverished families and appoint one lakh guides by August 15 under the P4 (Public Private People Partnership) scheme aimed at poverty eradication.

The P4 scheme will encourage the top 10 per cent of rich individuals in society to adopt and support the bottom 20 per cent in order to empower the latter.

The inaugural general body meeting of the Swarnandhra‑P4 Foundation was chaired by Chief Minister Naidu on Friday at the State Secretariat. The meeting was attended via video conference by ministers, public representatives, and officials from district to mandal levels.

The CM directed the formation of two central committees—a state-level Executive Committee and an Advisory Committee.

It was decided to establish P4 chapters at district and constituency levels, comprising vice‑chairmen of the Swarnandhra‑P4 Foundation (including assigned ministers), public representatives, and government officials. The CM also endorsed the official P4 logo and provided strategic direction to all participants.

“Our goal is to bring light into the lives of the poor through the P4 approach. Its message must reach deep into every community. It aims to reduce the gaps between the rich and the poor. While previous schemes inspired enthusiasm with the name ‘Janma Bhoomi,’ the response to ‘P4’ has also been encouraging,” he said.

The government aims to identify 15 lakh families called ‘Bangaru Kutumbams’ or golden families and appoint 100,000 guides by August 15. These guides must support the families, providing both initial aid and ongoing mentorship. “It’s not enough to assist once; we need committed mentors who stay engaged. Identify these mentors—from NRIs, industries, philanthropists across constituencies—who are already helping the poor in various ways. Bring them onto the P4 platform,” said the CM.

“With P4, our vision is to eliminate poverty in the state by 2029. This isn’t an ordinary goal—it’s a battle we must win to make history. Once we are resolved, even the impossible becomes possible,” he added.

He believes that P4 will uplift the poor and reduce economic inequality. The top 10 per cent who have prospered will invest in the bottom 20 per cent who remain in poverty, creating a meaningful “give-back” culture. He cited examples of philanthropic models like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation or Vedanta and GMR Foundations.

