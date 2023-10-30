Andhra train accident: Rly Minister announces assistance of Rs 10L to kin of deceased

New Delhi, Oct 30 Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who died in the collision between two trains in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

In a post on 'X', Vaishnaw said: "All injured shifted to hospitals. Ex-gratia compensation disbursement started -- Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries."

Three coaches of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa block.

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

