Andhra woman dies of shock after husband’s murder

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), March 11 A woman died of shock after her husband, a guest faculty at Sri Krishnadevaraya University, was murdered in front of her by his nephew.

The shocking incident occurred in Anantapur late on Sunday night.

Police said that Murthy Rao Gokhale (59) was stabbed to death by his nephew Aditya at his apartment near JNTU.

Shocked over this, the victim’s wife Shobha (56) died of suspected cardiac arrest a couple of hours later.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that Murthy Rao, who earlier worked as principal of Ananta Lakshmi Private Engineering College, had taken money from Aditya to find a job for him.

The professor had also reportedly agreed to conduct the marriage of his daughter with Aditya but married her off with another person a few months ago. Aditya had developed a grudge against his uncle over both the issues.

On Sunday night, Aditya went to his uncle’s house and had a heated argument with uncle and aunt. In a fit of rage, he attacked Murthy Rao with a knife, resulting in his death on the spot.

Shobha, who was shocked over the killing of her husband in front of her eyes, collapsed and later succumbed at a hospital.

Shobha was working as a school assistant in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Police have arrested Aditya and have also registered a case.

--IANS

