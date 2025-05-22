Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Udhampur, May 22 In a remarkable initiative under the New Education Policy (NEP) by the Centre, Anganwadi centres in Jammu & Kashmir's (J&K) Udhampur district are being transformed into full-fledged preschool centres.

These revamped centres are now functioning as kindergartens, equipped with modern teaching tools such as smart classrooms, to ensure a strong educational foundation for children aged 3 to 6 years.

The initiative aims to promote early childhood care and education, recognising the critical importance of mental development during these formative years. It is being actively implemented by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Department, which plays a crucial role in coordinating infrastructure upgrades, curriculum integration, and staff training.

The integration of elementary education at the Anganwadi level ensures that children are school-ready and mentally prepared for formal education. The inclusion of smart class teaching facilities makes learning more dynamic and enjoyable, fostering curiosity and creativity among the children.

Equally important is the government’s emphasis on the nutritional aspects of early childhood development. The ICDS Department ensures the continued delivery of nutritious meals and health services to children as well as pregnant and lactating women.

This holistic approach—blending education with nutrition and care—marks a significant step toward building a brighter future for the children of J&K. It also sets an example for other regions to replicate and scale up similar models of integrated early childhood development.

Speaking to IANS, Udhampur's ICDS District Programme Officer, Subhash Chandra Dogra, said: "This Anganwadi centre is running very well. Children from three to six years of age come to this centre. In addition, pregnant and lactating mothers also visit. We provide them with supplementary nutrition. Along with that, children’s education and health also continue as per our syllabus. Our trained Anganwadi workers have been instructed on how to teach children, conduct play-based activities, and, as per the new education policy, we are now moving towards smart classes. We try to teach children with the help of audio-visual aids so that they can align well with the school curriculum in the future."

"We also take care of the overall growth of the child. When we provide supplementary nutrition to a child between six months and six years of age who comes to the Anganwadi centre, we measure their height and weight every month.

"Additionally, we provide Aadhaar enrolment services at Anganwadi Centres. We can make Aadhaar cards for children above six months of age and again after five years. For this, the birth certificate is essential. I would like to request all parents to immediately obtain the birth certificate after a child is born," he said.

