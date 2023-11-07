Anganwadi workers protest outside Bihar Assembly amid session

Patna, Nov 7 Anganwadi workers staged a massive anti-government protest outside the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday amid the ongoing winter session.

Police had to resort to using water cannons when the protesters tried to enter the Assembly premises.

The agitated workers were protesting against the state government's approach and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav who had promised to double their salaries during the 2020 Assembly elections.

They claimed that the state government has not fulfilled its promise.

“We have a long standing demand to enhance our salaries. During the 2020 Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav was promised to double the salary of Anganwadi workers. He is now in the government but has not taken any action so far," said Seema Kumar, one of the protesting Anganwadi workers.

"We have decided to continue the protest until our demand is fulfilled," she added.

As the winter session is underway, 800 police personnel have been deployed in the Assembly premises.

