Anganwadi worker's son tops Odisha Joint Entrance Exam in B.Pharm

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 2 : Sourav Kumar Pati of Bhubaneswar topped the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Sourav Kumar Pati has emerged topper in B.Pharm.

While speaking to ANI, Sourav said, "If you have a dream and have done hard work, then anything is possible. But you should face exams without any nervousness."

"It is only after hard work of two-three years that I have been successful. I was not expecting to become a topper. There is no shortcut to success and no one should shy away from doing hard work," he added.

The mother of the topper Sourav who is also an Anganwadi worker said that his son always studied with dedication and never demanded anything expensive.

"I am an Anganwadi worker and was unable to give time to my family. My son has always studied with dedication. He is very polite and never demands expensive and unnecessary things and is always focused on studying," she said.

Earlier today the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 results were released at 11 am.

OJEE 2023 entrance was conducted between May 8-15.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at the official website ojee.nic.in

