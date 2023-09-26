Anger erupts over desecration of ‘Hanuman’ statue in J’khand; market closed, police station gheraoed

Ranchi, Sep 26 A day after statue of Lord ‘Hanuman’ in Chundru Dham in Tandwa of Chatra district of Jharkhand was desecrated, protests erupted with shops closed in Tandwa town on Tuesday.

Workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal took out a procession and staged demonstrations in front of Tandwa police station. The protesting people were demanding to arrest and take strict action against the ‘criminals’ who desecrated the statue.

The right-wing organisation and its saffron youth unit have warned that if the miscreants are not arrested within 24 hours, the agitation will be intensified.

The incident took place on Monday, when someone garlanded the statue of ‘Hanuman’ located in the temple premises.

It is said that that a 10-day Ganesh Puja festival is going on in Chundru Dham, where thousands of devotees are arriving every day.

As soon as the information about the incident spread, hundreds of people started sloganeering.

On receiving information about the incident, the police also reached the spot and pacified the people by assuring them of taking action in this matter.

On Tuesday, Tandwa market remained completely closed on the call of Hindu organisations and Tandwa Business Association regarding this incident.

Local MLA Kishun Das has said that strictest action should be taken against those who have committed the misdeed of disturbing the harmony in Tandwa by desecrating the statue of ‘Bajrang Bali’.

Meanwhile, police said that they are trying to ascertain who have committed such acts and legal action will be taken in this matter.

