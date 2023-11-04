Angry mob thrashes Haryana police team during raid in Patna

Patna, Nov 4 An angry mob thrashed a five-member team of Haryana police in Patna on Saturday.

The Haryana police team came here on Friday evening to arrest a cyber criminal who allegedly duped a number of candidates on the pretext of recruitment in the Indian Army in 2022.

An FIR was registered at the cyber crime police station in Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana.

After reaching Patna, the team traced the accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, to Patliputra Colony. However, they raided the apartment allegedly without informing the local police.

As the police officers came in civil dress, Sunil Kumar spread the word that he was being kidnapped.

Soon, a large number of local residents assembled at the spot and thrashed the Haryana cops, who were rescued only after a team from the Patliputra Colony police station reached there.

The local police have taken Sunil Kumar to the Patliputra Colony police station where an investigation is underway.

“As soon as we learnt about the incident, our team reached there and rescued the police team from Haryana. Further investigation is underway,” said Krishna Murari Prasad, DSP, Central Patna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor