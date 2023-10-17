Angry over girlfriend's harassment, juvenile kills man in south Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by a juvenile in south Delhi for allegedly harassing the latter's girlfriend, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ganga Ram a.k.a Sanjay, a resident of Bhati mines area.

According to police, on Monday, they received a call from a hospital regarding an injured man with stab wounds.

The location of the crime was specified as near a car repair shop in Bhati Mines, Maidangarhi.

Police personnel promptly arrived at the scene and the hospital. "Initial inquiry revealed that the injured person had been transported to the hospital by his relatives. Local inquiries further disclosed that the injured owned a car repair shop on Main Road, Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

The DCP further said that information regarding the death of injured Ganga Ram, during treatment, was received at 5:48 p.m.

Subsequently, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Maidangarhi police station, and an investigation initiated.

"The accused was apprehended in a forested area, and he turned out to be a minor. The weapon used in the offence, a knife, was also recovered from his possession," said the DCP.

The juvenile is currently undergoing thorough questioning. "He admitted to stabbing Ganga Ram, claiming it was in response to his alleged harassment of the accused's girlfriend," said the DCP.

