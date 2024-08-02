Angry villagers clash with police at proposed nuclear plant site in Rajasthan's Banswara

Jaipur, August 2 Angry protesters pelted stones at the police in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Friday over a proposed nuclear power plant there, leaving two cops injured.

In response, the police fired tear gas shells and also opened fire in the air, besides resorting to lathicharge to disperse the mob.

The proposed 2,800 MW NPCIL nuclear power plant near the Pratap Dairy in Chhoti Sarwan village has led to the displacement of the local residents, while many villagers have refused to vacate their land despite compensation.

Accordingly, a police squad reached the NPCIL plant premises on Thursday night to remove the people occupying the site.

On Friday, scores of villagers, including the families displaced due to the land acquisition for the proposed nuclear plant, faced off with the police near the Pratap Dairy.

The clash broke out after the large police force deployed there started driving people away from the plant premises, triggering violent reactions from the locals who pelted stones on the cops leaving two of them injured.

Kaluram, the sub-inspector of Aambapur police station, Banswara, told IANS, "Tension escalated at the proposed nuclear site after the villagers staged a protest. A wall was to be constructed on Friday, which triggered the agitation."

The police have detained some of the protesters who were taken to the Kotwali police station.

As per officials, more than 200 police personnel are present on the spot.

