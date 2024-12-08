Anil Vij hits back at Rahul Gandhi over farmers' issues, defends BJP's record

Ambala, Dec 8 In a sharp response to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s condemnation of tear gas being fired on protesting farmers, Haryana’s Transport Minister Anil Vij on Sunday questioned Congress' role in the current plight of farmers, emphasising that it was Congress’ decades-long rule that led to the situation.

Addressing the media, Vij criticised Gandhi’s calls for the government to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), by pointing to Congress' long-standing governance.

“It took a long time to understand. Congress ruled for about fifty-sixty years. What did they do for the farmers? Why is the condition of the farmers like this today?” Vij asked.

He continued, “Who is responsible for it? If they have done anything in favour of farmers, then we could have said that Congress did this and BJP snatched it away. But, BJP is working for farmers as we gave MSP for all the crops in Haryana.”

Vij further pointed out that the Congress government, while in power, failed to address the farmers' issues.

"Congress could not give it when they were in power. Now it will not work if you only promise and do nothing. Promises without action is nothing, they could have addressed the farmers' issues" he added, defending the BJP’s record of providing MSP for 24 crops in Haryana without farmers needing to ask.

The minister also responded to Sirsa MP Kumari Selja’s criticism of the BJP government, accusing it of not fulfilling promises made to farmers.

Vij firmly stated, “As far as Haryana is concerned, we gave MSP on 24 crops without their asking.”

In his attack on Gandhi's recent statement about a potential new GST tax slab, Vij dismissed it as baseless, accusing the Congress leader of creating unnecessary panic.

“Rahul Gandhi had a dream where such an incident happened. On what basis are you saying that it will be increased? It seems Rahul Gandhi's work is to provoke the country and create instability with new things,” he said.

Vij's comments further fuel the ongoing war of words between BJP and Congress over their handling of farmers' issues and broader economic policies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor