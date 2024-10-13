Anil Vij meets JP Nadda as BJP prepares for govt formation in Haryana

New Delhi, Oct 13 Senior BJP leader and former Home and Health Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij, met with the party's national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday.

The meeting has sparked some buzz in the political circles of the state as the government formation is in process.

Vij, who has won the Ambala Cantt assembly seat for the seventh time, is reported to have congratulated the party chief for BJP’s third consecutive victory in Haryana.

After securing a third consecutive victory in Haryana, the BJP is now engaged in the process of forming a new government. The top leadership has officially endorsed Nayab Singh Saini as the candidate for Chief Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Haryana government will take place on October 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony along with chief ministers of some states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Meanwhile, the party on Sunday named Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for the Haryana BJP legislature party meeting, which will elect the next Chief Minister for the state, the party said in a post on X.

Recently, Anil Vij had also claimed that he could be a candidate for the Chief Minister position, but he later stepped back from that assertion. He stated that if the top leadership discusses his potential candidacy, he would certainly work towards making Haryana the best state in the country.

When asked if he was in talks regarding his political future, Vij clarified that he was not currently in discussions with anyone. He expressed his willingness to accept any decision made by the party's top leadership.

“I will diligently fulfil any responsibility assigned to me by the leadership,” he said.

In the recent Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP achieved a remarkable victory, winning 48 out of the 90 assembly seats, and defying all exit polls. This marks the party's third consecutive term in the state, and despite an anti-incumbency wave, the BJP managed to secure an outright majority. This success has left party workers feeling energised and optimistic.

