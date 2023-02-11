Animal Welfare Body withdraws appeal to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Feb 14

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday withdrew its appeal urging people to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

In a statement, the AWBI said, "As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn."

Earlier, aiming to celebrate the 'Vedic tradition' and the immense benefits a cow possesses, the board has urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 which is celebrated as Valentine's Day.

"We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as "Kamdhenu" and "Gaumata" because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the Animal Welfare Board informed in a statement.

The body said that the Vedic traditions are on the verge of "extinction" due to the progress of "West culture".

"The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," the Board stated.

As per the Animal Welfare Board, owing to its immense benefits, hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase "individual and collective happiness".

"Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy," the statement added.

This issue with the approval of competent authority and on the direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairyin, the statement added.

Backing the Animal Welfare Board of India's advisory to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that everyone should love cows.

"A very good decision has been taken, cows should be hugged. I welcome the decision of Purushottam Rupala ji's ministry. We all should love and hug the cow," the minister said while addressing a press conference here.

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti has also welcomed the decision saying "33 crore gods and goddesses live within a cow".

"Cow is considered as our mother and we should embrace them. 33 crore gods and goddesses live within the cow; I thank the honorable minister. The cow gives us milk from birth till death, we drink its milk. The mother who gives birth keeps us in the womb for 9 months, then when we worship her as a mother, then why not the mother cow?," Sadhvi Niranjana said.

After the notification, the Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh also urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day', instead of Valentine's Day on February 14.

Talking to ANI, the Minister said, "On one hand, Valentine's Day will be celebrated all over the world on February 14, on the other hand, the Animal Welfare Society of India has given another option to those having problems with Valentine's Day. They can celebrate Cow Hug Day if they want."

He said that there are many people in India who have a lot of problems with celebrating Valentine's Day, and for them, the government has declared this day.

"Cow is the mother of the world and it is the only animal in the world whose urine and dung also work as medicine. One can get rid of many diseases with its mere touch, that's why I would also like that people should celebrate Cow Hug Day instead of Valentine's Day on 14th February," he further said.

Further talking about Valentine's Day, he said, "I also feel that Valentine's Day should not be celebrated because distance should be kept from those things which cause perversion in the society."

( With inputs from ANI )

