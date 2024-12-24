Anjali Damania says she prophesied Chhagan Bhujbal’s ‘political moves’ 11 months ago

Mumbai, Dec 24 Anti-graft activist Anjali Damania claimed on Tuesday that she had predicted way out in February (2024) that the MahaYuti ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal would veer towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“I had said that Bhujbal would join the BJP, not today, but in February this year…” Damania told media persons as political speculation heated up on the sulking OBC leader’s next strategy after he was not included in the state cabinet last week.

Damania said that all this was pre-planned as now they have staged a political drama by denying him (Bhujbal) a cabinet berth, then they pretended to be upset as both Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state NCP President Sunil Tatkare did not meet him, and then he snubbed them by calling on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday (December 23).

“It was delayed... because I had tweeted about the likely developments 11 months ago… But now Bhujbal is likely to join the BJP as the latter will get a strong OBC face in the party,” contended Damania.

“Bhujbal on the path to BJP? Will the BJP, which once filed a public interest litigation against Bhujbal’s corruption, make him a big OBC leader? Will it make such corrupt people big, for politics? Where will this sin be paid for?” said Damania’s tweet of February 1.

Political circles are agog with speculation on Bhujbal’s next political move in the wake of the recent developments, particularly after the party denied him a cabinet berth and his meeting with Fadnavis that raised eyebrows as the BJP is eager to have a big OBC leader in its fold.

However, Bhujbal -- who is preparing for a vacation with his family -- has been critical of the NCP, taking potshots at its top leaders, how all decisions are taken by Ajit Pawar, Tatkare and Praful Patel without consulting anybody, but steadfastly refused to indicate if he plans to switch sides with the BJP.

It has attracted comments from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve studying Bhujbal’s political moves closely.

“First, Bhujbal was angry with Ajit Pawar, then he met Fadnavis, but Ajit Pawar or Tatkare didn't meet him. So what can anyone read from all this…?” wondered Danve, interacting with media persons.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader pointed out how earlier it was being said that Fadnavis was behind Bhujbal’s recent protests, “which, as per recent developments, may be true”.

Danve said that Bhujbal may have more aces up his sleeve, since “such decisions cannot be taken in a single day”, and the air would clear up in the next few days.

Bhujbal, who had skipped the Legislature Session in Nagpur, had dropped hints claiming that a few days back, Fadnavis had assured to look into the question of OBC representation in his cabinet, soon afterwards, the two met on Monday, sending alarms in the NCP circles.

Sounding confident, Bhujbal said he had informed the CM how the OBCs are irked, and who understood the entire issue, and said he would consider it, probably after 10 days or so.

