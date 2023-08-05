Anju's husband files FIR against her

Jaipur, Aug 5 Arvind, the husband of Anju who went to Pakistan to marry her lover, has filed an FIR against her on Friday, saying that she married another man without filing for divorce and also threatened him over the phone.

Anju went to Pakistan and married her Pakistani lover without getting divorced.

Anju's Pakistani husband, Nasrullah (29) has also been named in the report.

It is alleged that Anju married Nasrullah, a resident of Pakistan, without divorcing Arvind.

Nasrullah has also been accused of "affecting the marriage", and threatening over the phone.

The Phoolbagh Police of Bhiwadi (Alwar) wrote a report on the basis of Arvind's statement.

A police officer said that Anju's "first husband" Arvind had registered a case at Phoolbagh police station at 9 p.m. on Friday night.

A case under IPC sections 494 (second marriage being already married), 500 (defamation), 506 (threatening to kill), IT Act 43/66 (sending objectionable material through a device/transaction of confidential data) has been filed.

In this case, the police have not yet registered any case against Anju or her lover, Nasrullah.

Now, after Arvind's complaint, the Bhiwadi Police will investigate the whole matter from the start.

