Ankita Bhandari murder case: Accused Pulkit Arya lists 6 questions he wants to be asked in Narco test

The main accused in Uttarakhand's Ankita Bhandari murder case, Pulkit Arya has given a list of six questions which he wants to be asked during his Narco test scheduled to be conducted on Thursday.

In his application, filed through advocate Amit Sajwan, Pulkit Arya presented a two-page application from jail in the Kotdwar court on Tuesday and demanded the police to ask questions not only related to the VIP and mobile but also six other questions related to Ankita in the narco test.

He demanded to be asked in the narco test: "who pushed Ankita into the canal? Whether Ankita went with us on the evening of the incident of her own free will or was taken forcibly? Did anyone try to save Ankita? Did we instigate Ankita to have a physical relationship with a VIP? How were Ankita's relationships with her family and her friend Pushp? and why was her friend refusing to marry her?"

The Special Task Force (STF) probing the Ankita Bhandari case confirmed the aforesaid application of the main accused Pulkit Arya.

The case pertains to the death of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, whose body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. She was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body. She worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya.

Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Two more people - Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, have also been arrested in the case.

On December 4, the Uttarakhand Police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete. The only procedure that remains is the narco tests of the accused, for which they had sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct narco and polygraph tests of all three accused.

The First Class Judicial Magistrate Court Kotdwar on Tuesday fixed the date of narco and polygraph tests of the three accused for January 5.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kotdwar fixed the date after hearing the arguments of both parties.

Earlier, the three accused, including expelled BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya refused to undergo narco and polygraph tests, citing that the SIT did not explain why it wanted to conduct narco and polygraph tests after filing the charge sheet.

( With inputs from ANI )

