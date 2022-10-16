Ankita murder case: Legal action to be taken if anyone runs fake news, says SIT DIG

Legal action will be taken against news channels, portals and social media sites who have been airing news about the Ankita Bhandari murder case without official verification from the SIT, said DIG P. Renuka Devi on Sunday.

"On some news channels, portals and social media, the news is being run by some persons personally by citing sources, without the press release of the SIT. This is affecting the law and order of the state and the investigation being done by the SIT," said SIT in-charge, DIG P Renuka Devi who is conducting the probe.

The DIG further requested not to release or publish any news in the name of SIT until any official statement is received. "Without press release of SIT, do not publish/release any news in the name of SIT, so that the law and order of the state and the investigation being done by SIT is not affected. In the Ankita case, after a full investigation by the SIT, all the facts will be presented in the court", she added.

The DIG said, "If anyone runs news without any basis of facts or posts it personally on social sites with the name of SIT, then legal action will be taken against them as per rules".

Earlier on October 3, the DIG toldthat the post-mortem report filed by the panel of doctors and the pieces of evidence collected by the SIT in the Ankita murder case are matching. "The evidence collected so far in the investigation of Ankita's murder are matching with the post-mortem report. There is nothing different between the two," said SIT in charge.

Renuka Devi toldthat talks have also been held with the doctors regarding the post-mortem report. She added, "the panel of doctors conducting the post-mortem has also been shown the scene of the incident. Reports have been taken from the doctors about both the spot and the post-mortem."

"The post-mortem of Ankita done by the panel of doctors has also been video-graphed," DIG P Renuka Devi said.

19-year-old Ankita was missing for at least six days before her body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, was arrested in the case for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Besides Pulkit Arya, two more people were arrested in the case.

"After interrogating the witnesses related to the incident and the statement given by the accused under police custody, it is found that all are matching among themselves," Renuka Devi added.

( With inputs from ANI )

