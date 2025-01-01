Anna University rape case: Chennai police register case against Seeman, 231 others for protesting

Chennai, Jan 1 Chennai police registered cases against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman and 231 others for defying a ban and conducting a protest march on Tuesday against the recent sexual assault case in Anna University.

Actor and Tamil movie director Seeman is the founder of NTK.

According to Chennai police sources on Wednesday, two cases have been filed under two Sections against those involved in the protest led by Seeman.

Earlier, the NTK announced plans to stage a protest condemning the sexual assault on an engineering student at Anna University.

Despite being denied permission, party members gathered at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Tuesday.

More than 200 people, including 40 women, were detained and removed in buses and vans during the protest.

Later, they were released and Seeman questioned, "Why are protesters being prevented from expressing their outrage? What is the government trying to hide?"

The sexual assault of a second year engineering student took place in the wee hours of December 25, when the victim and her male friend, who is a senior at Anna University, were returning to the campus after attending Christmas mass at a nearby church.

The girl raised a complaint with the police who took into custody a local biriyani vendor, Gnanasekaran (37).

He confessed to the crime and Tamil Nadu BJP raised allegations that he was closely associated with the ruling DMK and that he was an office-bearer of the party’s student wing.

However, this was denied by the DMK, with Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy telling the media that Gnanasekaran was not a member of the party.

The sexual assault that happened in the heart of Chennai sent shockwaves across the state, and triggered protests by students and stinging criticism by Opposition parties and even allies of the ruling DMK.

According to police sources, the two college students were returning to the campus after attending prayers at a nearby church when the incident happened.

When they were on a secluded stretch, the accused intercepted them, taking them by surprise. After attacking the boy brutally, the accused sexually assaulted the girl.

As a mark of protest, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai lashed himself six times with a whip on December 27 morning in front of his residence in Coimbatore.

The act was part of a personal protest against the sexual assault on the Anna University student, Annamalai had announced earlier.

He also vowed not to wear slippers until the DMK government was removed from power in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader stated that he would pray at all six temples of Lord Muruga, who is considered a war deity in South India.

The former IPS officer-turned-politician has been leading the Tamil Nadu BJP with an aggressive approach and has been vocal in his criticism of the ruling DMK government.

Annamalai condemned the police for leaking the FIR related to the sexual assault case, which resulted in the identification of the 19-year-old victim, resulting in massive trauma to her and her family.

He accused the authorities of intentionally leaking the details and failing to ensure the safety and anonymity of the rape survivor.

Annamalai also accused the DMK of attempting to divert attention from the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu by promoting a false narrative of a North-South divide.

