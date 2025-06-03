Annamalai claims cover-up in Anna university sexual assault case, seeks answers from DMK govt

Chennai, June 3 Former Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, alleging a deliberate attempt to shield key accused involved in the high-profile Anna University sexual assault case.

He demanded accountability and issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the State to respond to a series of critical questions.

In a video posted on his X handle, Annamalai alleged that several crucial aspects of the case remain unanswered despite the conviction of the accused.

The Mahila Court in Chennai, on Monday, sentenced the convict, Gnanasekar, to life imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years without remission.

Annamalai claimed that shortly after committing the crime in 2023, Gnanasekar had contacted a Tamil Nadu police officer and a functionary of the DMK.

He further alleged that the call detail records (CDRs) of both Gnanasekar and the unnamed DMK functionary reveal communication between them immediately following the incident.

"The government cannot hide behind legal technicalities or threats of contempt. The public has a right to know who was contacted and why, in the hours following a heinous crime that shocked the conscience of the state," Annamalai said in his statement.

He went on to warn that if the government fails to provide a satisfactory response within 48 hours, he would release the names of the police officers allegedly in contact with the convict and the DMK functionary.

Annamalai's remarks come in the wake of widespread public concern over the handling of the case, especially with claims of political interference and procedural irregularities during the investigation.

Even as women's rights activists welcomed the court verdict, questions persist whether the investigation was impartial.

The DMK government, which has so far refrained from responding to Annamalai's allegations, now faces mounting pressure to address the BJP leader's claims.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor