Annamalai's protest against DMK’s rule will spark statewide resistance: TN BJP

Chennai, Dec 27 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad said on Friday that party state president, K. Annamalai’s announcement of protest against the DMK government will spark a wave of resistance across the state.

The senior BJP leader claimed that the DMK's reign, reminiscent of Aurangzeb's tyranny, has left every household disappointed and added that the people have lost trust due to unfulfilled promises and rampant crimes.

Annamalai's unique protest, where he will self-inflict six blows, symbolises the suffering of Tamil Nadu's voters, ANS Prasad said.

He said that the TN BJP will launch protests outside every household, seeking support for regime change.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that this peaceful revolution will bring solace to the beleaguered citizens.

He added that the recent sexual harassment incident at Anna University exposes the DMK government's colossal failure.

Prasad charged that the accused, reportedly a DMK member, highlights the party's entrenched criminality.

He said that the lack of CCTV cameras and security personnel on campus raises suspicions.

The senior BJP leader said that the DMK government's attempts to suppress peaceful protests, arresting BJP leaders, including Tamilisai Soundararajan, are condemnable.

The police force, instead of protecting students, is being used to quell dissent, he said.

The senior leader said that BJP demands Justice for the victim and immediate action against the perpetrators. He also demanded CCTV cameras and security personnel on campuses and protection for whistleblowers.

ANS Prasad said that Tamil Nadu deserves better and that the DMK's authoritarian rule must end and added that the BJP's struggle will continue until the people's voices are heard and justice prevails.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor