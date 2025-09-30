Announce complete crop loan waiver, don’t do politics: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana

Mumbai, Sep 30 Terming the crisis caused by heavy rain and floods in Marathwada in particular and the rest of Maharashtra as “unprecedented”, the Shiv Sena(UBT) on Tuesday asked the MahaYuti government to immediately announce a complete crop loan waiver as promised ahead of the Assembly elections and provide much-needed relief to farmers affected by the natural disaster.

The Thackeray camp in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana', said it is not playing politics over the issue during this critical period, and asked the ruling alliance to refrain from it too.

It argued that there should be no politics in the distribution of government aid, and the government should soon establish all-party committees at the district and taluka levels to see whether the aid is being received in each camp or not.

It would be appropriate to form committees of prominent people from the districts of the major parties in the state and put them to work, and cooperate with the District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners.

The Thackeray camp said the torrential rain and floods have wreaked havoc, and it is time for the government to open its treasury to provide financial assistance to the farmers and other citizens whose lives have been completely devastated.

It took a strong objection from some members of the ruling alliance, questioning what Uddhav Thackeray did for the farmers when he was the Chief Minister. It said, "It seems some alliance leaders may have forgotten that Uddhav Thackeray waived off the loans of farmers in Maharashtra in the very first meeting of the cabinet."

"We are of the opinion that natural disasters should not be politicised. However, some members of the ruling alliance are busy with politics. Besides, some politicians, who are busy making empty promises ... are playing politics over this flood. What are you doing for the flood victims? This is a ridiculous question that some mindless people in the government have asked the opposition. If the opposition is going to help the flood victims, why should those in power warm up their chairs?” asked the Saamana editorial. It pointed out that the workers of the opposition parties are visiting the flood-affected areas and are helping according to their own means.

After the heavy rainfall and floods in Marathwada, the next day, the chief minister visited the affected villages and reviewed the flood situation. “When a distressed farmer asked him, How much compensation per hectare will you give or what will you give immediately?, the Chief Minister lost his temper and got angry at the farmer, asking him, 'Don't do politics'. What kind of politics was there when a flood-affected farmer, who has lost everything, demanded compensation?” asked Thackeray camp. It went on to claim that even expressing one's own grief and injustice has been stolen away.

According to the editorial, more than one crore farmers have been affected by this flood. Farms, houses, and cattle have been washed away. There has been a loss of life. In such a situation, instead of digging into the mud of politics, it is necessary to go to the dam and help the farmers.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the District Collectors of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Solapur to expedite the relief and rescue works and help the affected people. CM has also instructed the administration to go to the spot, inspect and help. If it is followed properly, the farmers affected by the flood will get help," said the editorial.

Thackeray camp hailed the Chief Minister’s move to take charge of planning for the flood relief work, saying that the system does not move quickly unless the head of the government himself gets involved. "Today, farmers have no foodgrains left. There is no roof left. Therefore, the Chief Minister has given instructions to maintain proper arrangements for food, water and health in the relief camps. Now, who will check whether these instructions are being followed or not?" it asked, reiterating that committees representing all parties be formed to work in this regard, along with the administration.

"Maharashtra belongs to everyone. But it is immoral for those in power to try to take political advantage of the government's relief work. There is a shortage of fodder in some districts affected by the flood. The Chief Minister has instructed the District Collectors and ordered them to provide fodder. Due to heavy rain, water is released from the dam. Therefore, the water in the dams increased, causing the flood in the villages. In such a situation, the Chief Minister announced that the people of the villages will be shifted to a safe place. The opposition parties in the state have also given some suggestions to the government and administration. A complete assessment of the damage should be done, wherever there is excessive violation of laws and rules, do not act in a way that will cause trouble to the people," suggested the editorial.

According to the editorial, the chief minister has asked the officers to complete the panchnamas (assessment of damage) and send the details to the government. "The CM has also announced that a provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for the flood victims in Marathwada, and Rs 10,000 is being paid to those whose houses were flooded. However, it insisted that such help should not be distributed by stamping ‘lotus’ (BJP symbol) on it. However, it added that the frames have just one expectation that the orders and instructions of the Chief Minister be followed up to the last level and also to the last flood victim," the party said in its mouthpiece.

