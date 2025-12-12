Annual review is part of governance reform; each year brings a new target: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 12 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that over the past two years of his tenure, the government has focused on introducing major reforms in governance, including a structured annual review of departmental performance and setting fresh targets for the coming years.

Addressing a press conference to present his government's two-year report card at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre here, Yadav said that reviewing departmental progress is a routine practice, especially during budget preparation.

However, with his government completing two years, he felt it was important to assess accomplishments and set new goals for the next three years.

“There has always been a trend of conducting reviews ahead of the annual budget. But as we approached the two-year mark, I thought we should evaluate the work done so far and also define new targets for the next three years,” he said.

Yadav highlighted measures taken to improve coordination between departments handling similar subjects. Citing an example, he said the merger of the Health and Family Welfare Department with the Medical Education Department helped expedite decision-making and project clearances.

“As a result, we strengthened the health infrastructure significantly in the past two years. The number of medical colleges has increased from 12 to 31, and many more are in the pipeline,” he noted.

The Chief Minister said the three-year departmental roadmap has been designed with specific thematic priorities. The year 2024-25 was of women’s empowerment; 2025-26 was of Industrial development; and 2026-27 is of Agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

Yadav said the state, with support from the Centre, has prepared a detailed plan to expand irrigation coverage to 100 lakh hectares by 2028-29. However, he stressed that simply increasing irrigation potential is not enough unless production is linked with value addition and income sources.

“The Ken-Betwa and Chambal-Tapti-Sindh river-linking projects will play a major role in expanding irrigation. At the same time, we are establishing agro-based industries to ensure value addition and higher income for farmers,” he said.

Yadav reiterated that Madhya Pradesh has undergone “a remarkable transformation” since 2003 and is now among the top 10 leading states in the country.

“We are progressing in every sector, establishing Madhya Pradesh as the true heartland of India with immense potential in agriculture, industry, tourism, and human development,” he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda (Finance) and Rajendra Shukla (Health), State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, and other senior officials were present at the press conference.

