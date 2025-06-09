Another accused arrested in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

Bhopal, June 9 Anand, the fourth accused in the murder of Indore-based Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, allegedly by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and her paramour Raj Kushwaha, has been arrested from Basari village in Bina, Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

Anand had fled Indore and sought refuge in his childhood home, but the search for answers finally led authorities to him, an officer said on Monday.

Officers are now interrogating Anand, hoping to uncover the details of a case that has made national headlines.

Another suspect was arrested in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday night, Shillong Police conducted a raid in Digwar village of Kotwali Mahroni, leading to the detention of eighteen-year-old Akash Lodhi.

Neighbours reported that Akash had been living in Indore with his father, Raghavendra Lodhi, but had arrived in the village on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s return has left her mother-in-law Uma Raghuvanshi deeply unsettled. She recalls seeing her daughter-in-law unharmed, without a single scratch and states that if she had been kidnapped, there would have been marks on her.

The uncertainty weighs heavily on Uma Raghuvanshi, and she finds herself talking to her son’s image in her heart, asking him to reveal the truth.

The distraught mother believes he listens and that he shares her sorrow.

Meanwhile, three accused individuals who have been taken into custody are being escorted to MY Hospital by Indore and Meghalaya Police for medical examination.

The investigation continues to unfold as authorities work to reconstruct the events leading to Raja’s death.

Additional DCP Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotia, told the media that two suspects were detained in Indore, while another was apprehended from an area nearby.

All three are residents of Nandbagh, a locality now under scrutiny.

Shillong Police remains focussed on conducting a thorough probe. The names of Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, and Akash Rajput have emerged in the investigation, with Anand previously on the run.

Meghalaya Police had suspected their involvement early on, and now, with their detention, the case moves forward. Indore authorities have assured full cooperation.

In the early hours of the morning in Ghazipur, Sonam made an unexpected call to her family at 3 AM, stating that she was at Kashi Dhaba on the Banaras-Ghazipur main road.

Indore Police relayed the information to Ghazipur authorities, who swiftly recovered her and took her to the hospital for examination.

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that Sonam was located at the Kashi Dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road and taken to Sadar Hospital for medical examination. She is currently being held at the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur.

The investigation continues as authorities work to piece together the full story of a case that has moved the nation.

