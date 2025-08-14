Another arrest made for 'attack' on policemen during Nabanna Avijan

Kolkata, Aug 14 Another person was arrested in connection with the alleged attack on policemen during Nabanna Avijan in Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

The arrest was made on Wednesday night.

The person has been identified as Manas Chandra Saha, who hails from Naihati in the North 24 Parganas district.

According to police sources, evidence has been found that the accused is directly involved in the incident of throwing a police constable on the road and beating him on August 9.

On Tuesday, the Kolkata Police made the first arrest in this case.

A 40-year-old man named Chandan Gupta was arrested in this case. His house is also in the North 24 Parganas district.

Chandan, a resident of Jagaddal, was arrested at the junction of BB Ganguly Street and Bentinck Street in Kolkata. There are multiple charges against the arrested person, including attempt to murder, obstructing a government servant from doing his duty, and intentionally causing injury.

Chandan was produced in the Bankshall court on Wednesday, where the judge sent him to police custody till August 15. However, Manas' political identity is not yet known.

"He will be produced in a court today. We will investigate further into the case after taking him into our custody," said a senior police officer.

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna.

The victim's mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

Meanwhile, five policemen were injured in the scuffle with protesters.

A case was registered at the New Market police station in connection with the "attack" on policemen.

